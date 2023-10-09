Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on October 9. The heavy selling across the sectors is the main cause of this downfall.

BSE Sensex settled at 65,512.39, down 483.24 points or 0.73%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,512.30, down 141.20 points or 0.72%.

About 970 shares advanced, 2699 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, TCS, Tata Consumer and HUL. Top losers were Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, HDFC Life and M&M.

All the sectoral indices ended lower with power, oil & gas, auto PSU Bank, metal, realty and capital goods down 1-3%. Broader indices under performed the main indices with BSE Midcap index down 1.2% and Smallcap index shed 1.7%.