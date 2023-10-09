The show ‘Scoop’ has won Karishma her first Best Actress award at the Busan Film Festival 2023

Karishma Tanna made a remarkable entry into the world of acting with her outstanding performance in the Netflix series “Scoop,” directed by Hansal Mehta. The show not only received widespread critical acclaim but also garnered immense popularity among audiences. Karishma Tanna’s remarkable acting has now earned her the prestigious Best Actress award at the 2023 Busan Film Festival.

“Scoop” was not only nominated for Best Actress but also in the Best Asian TV Series category, and it triumphed in both categories.

Karishma Tanna, who won her first award in the leading actress category, expressed her excitement about the achievement. She shared, “And we bring it home. I am absolutely thrilled to share with you all that our #series #Scoop #scooponnetflix has won 2 awards for Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress on @netflix_in at the @busanfilmfest @aca_g.ott2023. To be nominated here was a huge honor, and to win in both the categories is just overwhelming. So much gratitude in our hearts. Special Thank you to my director, @hansalmehta, Thank you @castingchhabra. Here’s to many more exciting projects, and I can’t wait to share them with you all! P.S. This is my first-ever award for the category – Best Actress, and I am so lucky to have my first as the best one.”

Her industry friends quickly congratulated her on the achievement, with her director Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkummar Rao offering their heartfelt congratulations. Hansal Mehta expressed his pride with a simple “Proud of you KT,” while Rajkummar Rao extended his congratulations with “Heartiest congratulations Karishma.”

Hansal Mehta also took to social media to share the news and wrote, “So we won two awards at the @busanfilmfest @aca_g.ott2023 – Best Asian Series, Best Lead Actress to the awesome @karishmaktanna for our series #Scoop. To be nominated here was a huge honor, and to win in both the categories is just overwhelming. So much gratitude in our hearts.”

“Scoop” is based on Jigna Vora’s book “Behind Bars In Byculla” and follows the story of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak, portrayed by Karishma Tanna. After a fellow journalist is murdered by the Chhota Rajan gang in 2011, Jagruti’s investigation leads to her being falsely accused of the crime and arrested. The series was released on Netflix in June and has since been celebrated for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.