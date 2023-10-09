Verstappen Secures Qatar Grand Prix Victory

Newly-crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen showcased his dominance with a commanding performance at the Qatar Grand Prix. The 26-year-old Dutchman, who clinched his third consecutive title during Saturday’s sprint race, claimed his 14th win of the season for Red Bull in an exhilarating and at times bewildering race.

Verstappen’s victory, 4.838 seconds ahead of McLaren’s rookie Oscar Piastri, underlined his prowess, as he even lapped his Red Bull teammate, the former title contender Sergio Perez. Lando Norris secured the third spot for McLaren, with George Russell from Mercedes finishing fourth after surviving an early collision with teammate Lewis Hamilton, who had to retire.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc managed fifth place, while Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Esteban Ocon from Alpine rounded out the top seven. Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo finished eighth, followed by Perez in ninth place, though their positions shifted due to Perez’s time penalties. Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo completed the top ten.

Verstappen’s triumph marked his 49th career victory, achieving a classic hat-trick with pole position and the fastest lap, a fitting celebration of his triple title win. Reflecting on the race, Verstappen stated, “I think what made my race was my first stint. After that, I could manage the pace and keep the tyres in a good window, but the McLarens were quick and really pushed me.”

Piastri shared the grueling nature of the race, saying, “It was so hot. With three stops, it was flat out every lap, so it was like 57 qualifying laps… I’m happy, but it was the hardest race of my life.”

Norris succinctly summed up the challenges faced by the drivers, saying, “Well, I’m sweaty, hot, tired, and happy.”

The race began dramatically with a collision between Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Turn One, resulting in Hamilton’s early exit from the race. Verstappen capitalized on this incident, taking an early lead and eventually securing his victory.

In a season marked by revised track limits and kerbs, all teams adopted a minimum three-stop strategy. Sergio Perez, who started from the pit-lane following car changes after a crash in Saturday’s sprint, displayed impressive progress before encountering further setbacks.

As Verstappen continued to dominate, breaking records for laps led in a season, some drivers faced the physical toll of the demanding conditions. Fernando Alonso survived an off-track excursion, while Logan Sargeant reported feeling unwell and had to retire due to discomfort.

The race further intensified with Perez receiving additional time penalties, adding to the drama and unpredictability that defined the Qatar Grand Prix.