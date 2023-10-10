England batter Dawid Malan unleashes fury against Bangladeshi bowlers at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmsala

England’s batsman Dawid Malan displayed an incredible show of aggression against Bangladesh’s bowlers during their match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmsala on Tuesday. In a remarkable display of power-hitting, Malan plundered 21 runs in a single over bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. This stunning feat made him the highest-scoring English batter in a single over in the history of the World Cup, surpassing the previous record of 20 runs held by Jos Buttler against Sri Lanka and Eoin Morgan against Afghanistan back in 2019.

Having been put into bat first by Bangladesh, the English batsmen made a strong start, rectifying their previous match’s slow start against New Zealand. Initially, it was Jonny Bairstow who took charge, confronting the Bangladeshi bowlers. After Bairstow’s departure, Dawid Malan continued the onslaught, maintaining the pressure on the opposition.

Malan achieved his sixth ODI century in the 32nd over with a deft shot, guiding a slightly shorter delivery from Shakib to the right of cover for a single. In doing so, he set a new record by becoming the fastest batter to reach six ODI centuries in terms of innings played. It took him just 23 innings, breaking the previous record held by Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq, who achieved this feat in 27 innings. Furthermore, Malan’s tally of four centuries in a calendar year put him on par with David Gower and Jonny Bairstow, marking a remarkable achievement for England.

However, Malan’s incredible display did not stop there. In the very next over, he stepped up the intensity, targeting Mehidy Hasan, who had been bowling decently until then. Malan took a single off the first ball and then went on a rampage, hitting a four, followed by two sixes, and concluding with another four on consecutive deliveries, accumulating a total of 21 runs in just one over.

After the defeat against New Zealand, England was in dire need of a strong performance from their batsmen, and Malan took on that responsibility with exceptional finesse. His brilliant innings finally came to an end when he was bowled by Mahedi Hasan, attempting a slog as the ball sharply turned in and struck the stumps.

At the latest update, England had posted a total of 313 runs on the scoreboard while losing five wickets, with seven overs still remaining in their innings.