Unemployment rate declines in urban areas

New Delhi: The urban unemployment rate in India in April-June, the first quarter of this fiscal, declined to 6.6%. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) revealed this.

As per the data, the urban unemployment rate in males declined to 5.9% in the April-June quarter. It was at 6.0% in the previous quarter and 7.1% in the year-ago period. For females the unemployment rate eased to 9.1% in April-June from 9.2% in the previous quarter and 9.5% in the year-ago period.

Unemployment rate for youth for urban females in the age group 15-29 years went up to 23.4% in April-June from 22.9% in the previous quarter. It was at 23.9% in the year-ago period. For urban males in the 15-29 years age group, the unemployment rate went up to 15.9% in April-June from 15.6% in the previous quarter, but was lower than 17.4% in April-June 2022.

In the urban areas, states/UTs which recorded higher than national average unemployment rate included Himachal Pradesh (13.8%), Rajasthan (11.7%), Chhattisgarh (11.2%), Jammu and Kashmir (10.9%) and Kerala (10%). States/UTs which posted a lower-than-national average unemployment rate were Delhi (2.7%), Gujarat (2.8%), West Bengal (4.4%), Bihar (6.1%), Maharashtra and Haryana (6.5%).

Unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force. The urban unemployment PLFS is based on current weekly status approach, under which a person is considered unemployed if he/she did not work even for one hour on any day during the week but sought or was available for work at least for one hour on any day during the period. Labour force according to CWS is the number of persons either employed or unemployed on an average in a week preceding the date of survey.