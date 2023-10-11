Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra offices of Popular Front of India searched

Nearly 12 locations of the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI) are currently the target of raids by National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams in the Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The operations take place months after the NIA filed a chargesheet against 19 people, including 12 members of the banned organization’s National Executive Council (NEC).

In September of last year, the Union Home Ministry issued a five-year ban on PFI and eight of its partners due to security risks and possible ties to terrorism.

The National Development Front (NDF) of Kerala and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) joined forces in 2006 to establish the PFI.

PFI cadres have been involved in numerous killings and violent assaults around the nation since the organization’s founding.