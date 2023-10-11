During power outage during Sunburn Festival in Gurugram, dozens of mobile phones stolen

At a music festival taking place at Gurugram’s Backyard Sports Club, more than 20 cell phones were taken, according to police on Tuesday.

They said that the incident occurred during a power outage on Sunday at the Sunburn Festival.

About 10,000 people were present at the venue when a power outage suddenly occurred, and when it was restored, some visitors discovered that their phones were vanished.

Twelve suspects were arrested by police at the scene, and they allegedly had two stolen cellphones on them. Seven persons reported their cell phones were taken from the festival to Sector 65 Police Station late on Sunday night.

‘Only seven people have complained to us; a team is following them. In a quick response, police arrested 12 individuals and found two stolen cellphones in their possession,’ according to Siddhant Jain, DCP, South.

Himanshu Awantika Poddar and Vijay Singh, who live in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, both claimed to have misplaced their cell phones at the festival.

Lakshay Rawal, Arjun Kachroo, Soumya Jyoti Halder, Sarthak Sharma, and Karan Chauhan were just a few of the people he listed in his police report as having misplaced their phones at the music festival.

Shaurya Gupta reported to the police that he and his three pals were in the VIP section of the event when one of them reported his mobile phone missing around 8:20 p.m. He started looking for his phone using the flash on his own phone because it was dark, but he was unsuccessful.

Gupta also discovered his phone missing at 8:40.