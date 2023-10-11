Scientists discover microfossils that preserve muscle tissue from a creature that lived 535 million years ago

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery, unearthing a collection of “remarkable” microfossils that remarkably preserve muscle tissue from a creature that thrived 535 million years in the past. These fossils were meticulously retrieved from the Kuanchuanpu geological formation, which is situated in the southern region of Shaanxi Province, China. The findings from this research have been officially documented in the esteemed Royal Society journal known as “Proceedings of the Royal Society B.”

This geological formation located in China has proven to be a treasure trove of fossils, providing invaluable insights into a significant period of Earth’s history known as the Cambrian explosion. This pivotal event commenced approximately 540 million years ago.

The Cambrian period, which lasted from around 539 to 485 million years ago, was marked by an explosion of life and is aptly referred to as the “Cambrian explosion.” During this transformative period, a multitude of organisms emerged over several million years, and it heralded the debut of many major animal groups that form the basis of today’s biodiversity.

The microfossils uncovered in this latest research date back to the earliest phase of the Cambrian period, recognized as the Fortunian Age. These microfossils not only provide an intriguing glimpse into an era from the distant past but also shed light on the evolution of life on our planet during a time when the natural world was undergoing profound and unprecedented transformations.