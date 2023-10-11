Sexual abuse case: CM Dhami calls for an investigation into all 419 madrasas across Uttarakhand

In response to the reported mistreatment of children at a Madrassa near Nainital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated an inquiry into all 419 madrasas in Uttarakhand. This directive was conveyed to the Home Department by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi following the Chief Minister’s instructions, and it has been communicated to all District Magistrates across the state. Among the 419 madrasas, 192 receive government assistance.

During a recent raid on an unauthorized madrasa in Veerbhatti, Nainital district, led by the City Magistrate, it was discovered that 24 children were in a distressing condition. These children also alleged physical assault and sexual abuse by the operator, Mohammad Haroon, and his son, Ibrahim. As a result, the police filed a case against them under various sections, including POCSO. In the wake of this incident, CM Dhami has ordered a comprehensive investigation into all the madrasas in Uttarakhand. Notably, earlier, on February 12, 2023, the then Social Welfare Minister, Chandan Ram Das, had called for a probe into all madrasas operating in the state and formed a three-member committee to carry out the investigation, focusing on whether these madrasas had the necessary recognition from the education department. Despite the initial directives, no action had been taken against any madrasa up to this point.