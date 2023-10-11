Sushmita Sen flaunts her claws and takes on the throne as the new don in town in Aarya Season 3

Aarya Sareen, portrayed by Sushmita Sen, is gearing up to assert her dominance as the new underworld leader in Aarya Season 3. Following a nomination for an International Emmy Award for Season 1 and the success of two prior seasons, fans can finally rejoice as this beloved franchise returns with its third installment, featuring fresh challenges, adversaries, and ambitions. Crafted and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, the saga of Aarya’s fearless reign is set to unfold in Aarya Season 3, premiering exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3rd.

The teaser for Aarya Season 3, which was unveiled on social media, promises an exhilarating journey with Sushmita Sen reprising her role as the indomitable Aarya.

Sushmita Sen shared her thoughts, stating, “Aarya Sareen has now become an integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It’s an honor to step back into her shoes for Aarya Season 3. This season delves into the profound power of Aarya as she confronts her adversaries and embarks on the journey to build her own empire, all while grappling with threats to her loved ones. Aarya’s narrative is a testament to the resilience of a woman who defies life’s limitations and is willing to go to any lengths to safeguard her dear ones. Aarya Season 3 isn’t just a show on Disney+ Hotstar; it’s an emotional odyssey that fills me with love and pride.”