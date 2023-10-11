Thanjavur Agri Institute in Tamil Nadu will bear MS Swaminathan’s name

The Agricultural College and Research Institute in Thanjavur will be renamed in honour of the late MS Swaminathan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin declared on Wednesday.

Additionally, a prize will be established in Swaminathan’s honour at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to recognise top performers in plant genetics and propagation.

The Thanjavur Institute, which is located in Echankottai, will now be known as the Dr. MS Swaminathan Agricultural College and Research Institute, according to the chief minister, who made the announcement in the state Assembly.

Stalin said that the statement was being made in commemoration of Swaminathan, who has received numerous national and international honours, including the Padma Vibushan and the Magsaysay Award.

Stalin praised the late scientist for his work and highlighted Swaminathan’s contributions to the nation’s 1960s green revolution.

In particular, he remembered Swaminathan having discussed it in a 1969 speech. Last month, the seasoned scientist died here.