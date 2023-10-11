The first posters of the final season of the global hit series The Crown unveiled

The first posters for the final season of the immensely popular series, The Crown, have been unveiled by Netflix on social media, generating excitement among fans. This concluding season will be divided into two parts and is set for release later this year. The initial segment of the highly acclaimed historical drama’s sixth season will be available for streaming on November 16, while the second and concluding portion will follow four weeks later, on December 14.

In one of the new posters, actress Elizabeth Debicki, who portrays Princess Diana in the series, is featured sitting on a diving board, attired in a vibrant electric blue swimsuit. Another poster showcases actress Imelda Staunton, who assumes the role of Queen Elizabeth II, emerging from a dimly lit hallway.

Furthermore, Netflix treated fans to a brief teaser on Monday, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming season. The one-minute teaser featured visual representations of all three actresses who have portrayed Queen Elizabeth in the series. It commences with the voice of Claire Foy declaring, “The Crown is a symbol of permanence,” before transitioning to the voiceover of Olivia Colman, who enters the hallway, stating, “Some aspects of our true selves are always lost.” Finally, the camera comes to rest on the countenance of Imelda Staunton, who embodies the elderly Queen, who muses, “But what about the life I set aside? The woman I set aside?”

The Crown, initially debuting on Netflix in late 2016, offers a fictionalized portrayal of the British royal family while drawing from real historical events as its backdrop.