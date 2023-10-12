16-year-old prodigy from India secures an impressive $450,000 in funding for her AI startup

Pranjali Awasthi, a 16-year-old prodigy hailing from India, has successfully secured substantial funding of $450,000 for her artificial intelligence startup, Delv.AI. The accomplishment was reported by India Today, and it’s worth noting that Pranjali established Delv.AI in January 2022.

Her journey into the realm of technology was instigated by her father, who, as an engineer, kindled her interest in computer science and coding at a remarkably tender age of seven.

Propelled by her fervor for technology, she embarked on an internship at the research laboratories of Florida International University. During this internship, she immersed herself in various machine learning projects, all while maintaining her regular schooling.

It was during her internship that the concept for Delv.AI germinated. Her goal was to harness the power of artificial intelligence to tackle tangible real-world problems. In 2021, she was accepted into an AI startup accelerator in Miami, which was led by tech enthusiasts Lucy Guo and Dave Fontenot from Backend Capital. In exchange for a share in her future company, this accelerator acted as the launching platform that attracted investments from noteworthy figures in the tech industry, including On Deck and Village Global.