Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,200, up Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5400, higher by Rs 35. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged in Kerala at Rs 42,920 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,874.49 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were firm at $1,887.50. Price of spot silver eased 0.2% to $22.02 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.5% to $889.05 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,170.36. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.10% on Wednesday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened upside at Rs 58,045 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened upside at Rs 69,734 per kg.