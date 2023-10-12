Controversial Expletive Muted in Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ Trailer

The highly anticipated action-thriller film ‘Leo,’ featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is just days away from its big-screen debut. However, the film encountered criticism in the lead-up to its release due to the inclusion of a controversial swear word in the trailer. In response to the controversy, the offensive word has been muted in the trailer.

Despite the use of this swear word, the trailer garnered widespread praise from fans for its remarkable production quality, impressive VFX, intense stunts, compelling performances, and action sequences. Nevertheless, a portion of the audience expressed concern that the profanity might render ‘Leo’ inappropriate for children, even though the movie already received an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification, classifying it as “not suitable for kids.”

After a special screening of the movie’s director’s cut, the CBFC made some minor edits, enabling the film to be eligible for a U/A certificate while retaining its A certificate for the trailer. Some theaters have opted to screen the ‘uncensored’ version.

Director Lokesh Kangraj had previously stated on social media that the film would be a true director’s cut, aligning with his original vision. ‘Leo’ released its trailer on October 5, and aside from the swear word controversy, it received considerable acclaim. This action-thriller features an ensemble cast, including Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Surya, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. With a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander, fresh off the success of ‘Jawan,’ ‘Leo’ is scheduled to grace theaters on October 19, 2023.