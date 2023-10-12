ED interrogates Abhishek’s spouse in West Bengal teacher recruitment fraud

On Wednesday, Rujira Narula Banerjee, the wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee, faced questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged improprieties in the recruitment process of state-aided schools. This marks the first time the ED has summoned Rujira in connection with the teacher recruitment scandal, though she had previously been interviewed regarding money laundering associated with coal theft.

The ruling party of West Bengal, the TMC, has characterized the actions of the central agency as political harassment instigated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of a sense of vindictiveness.

Rujira reported to the ED’s office at approximately 10:45 a.m. Following an extensive period of questioning, she departed from the agency’s Salt Lake premises around 4:20 p.m.

The ED is currently investigating the potential involvement of Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, a company with Abhishek Banerjee serving as its CEO and Rujira as a former director, in the state’s primary school teacher recruitment irregularities.