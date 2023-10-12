Mahzooz Draw: Trio win Dh100,000 each

Dubai: A UAE national, Egyptian expat and Filipino expat have won Dh100,000 each in the latest Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ draw. Mohamed, a 37-year-old Emirati national from Dubai, Tarek from Egypt and Jeremi from the Philippines won the fortune.

The latest structure of Mahzooz draw guarantees that three winners will walk away with Dh300,000 every week. The new prize structure no longer gives the prize of Dh1 million. The Dh20 million on the other hand remains intact.

Updated prize structure:

Matching 5 out of 5 numbers secures the top prize of 20,000,000 Dirhams

Matching 4 out of 5 numbers can win 150,000 Dirhams

Matching 3 out of 5 numbers will win 150,000 Dirhams

Matching 2 out of 5 numbers will win 35 Dirhams

Matching 1 out of 5 numbers can win 5 Dirhams

Three lucky participants of the draw can win a guaranteed 100,000 Dirhams every week.

The 149th draws celebrated 129,536 winners who took a total prize of Dh1,929,015.

For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws.