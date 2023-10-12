Motorola launches new 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Lenovo-owned brand Motorola launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Edge 2023’. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Motorola Edge 2023 is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,000) . It is offered in Eclipse Black colour and is currently up for sale in the US through motorola.com, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The dual SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 2023 ships with Android 13 and Motorola’s My UX skin on top. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Motorola Edge 2023 sports a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The handset comes with support for Dolby Atmos sound technology and Motorola Spatial Sound. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. Motorola’s Edge 2023 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.