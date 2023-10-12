Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on October 12. BSE Sensex settled at 66,408.39, down 64.66 points or 0.10%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,794, down 17.30 points or 0.09%.

About 2086 shares advanced, 1459 shares declined, and 125 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included BPCL, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries and Power Grid Corporation. Top losers were Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, TCS, HCL Technologies and Infosys.

On the sectoral front, Information Technology index shed 1.5%, while auto, metal, power, oil & gas added 0.5-1%. BSE midcap index gained 0.3% and smallcap index rose 0.6%.