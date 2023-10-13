Aamir Khan and Daughter Ira Seek Professional Help for Mental Health

In a heartfelt video that has captured the attention of many, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira recently emphasized the significance of prioritizing mental health. Aamir shared his perspective, saying, “There are a lot of things in your life that you can’t do alone. You really need the help of others to help you deal with it. That means professional help.” He went on to reveal that he and Ira have been receiving therapy for years.

Aamir further urged, “Take professional help if you are unable to deal with a lot of issues in your life.” He drew parallels between seeking professional help for mental health and seeking professional services in other aspects of life, stating, “We go to school, parlor, or call a plumber because they have taken professional training in that. So it is important to get help from a professional therapist for mental illness. Please do that if you have stress or tension of any kind. Don’t be shy in doing that.”

This candid and supportive message from Aamir Khan and his daughter serves as a reminder that seeking professional help for mental health is not only valuable but also a courageous step towards well-being.