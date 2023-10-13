Bruce Willis Grapples with Dementia, Faces Speech Challenges

Glenn Gordon Caron, the creative mind behind the iconic ‘Moonlighting’ series, has opened up about Bruce Willis’ journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which was diagnosed earlier this year. In a candid interview with the New York Post, Caron, 69, revealed his commitment to maintaining a close connection with the legendary “Die Hard” actor. As he told ‘People’ magazine, Caron stated, “I’m not always consistently diligent, but I make an effort to connect with him, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and maintain an informal rapport with his three older children.”

Caron continued, expressing his admiration for Bruce’s vibrant personality before the onset of FTD, saying, “He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest.” He also mentioned the profound impact of the disease on Bruce, who, at 68, struggles with communication, likening it to “he now sees life through a screen door.”

According to ‘People,’ Caron shared that Bruce can still recognize him during their visits, saying, “My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am. He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.” Caron described the lingering presence of the actor’s identity despite the loss of his exuberance.

In a recent appearance on the ‘Today Show,’ Emma Heming Willis shed light on the challenges they face as a family, unsure if Bruce is fully aware of his health condition. She remarked, “What I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed. It’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say that this is a family disease, it really is.”

Frontotemporal dementia encompasses a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. The atrophy of these brain regions leads to speech difficulties, emotional alterations, and shifts in personality. Additional symptoms may include the loss of motor skills, such as walking and swallowing difficulties, as well as muscle spasms. This challenging condition profoundly impacts both the individual diagnosed and their family.