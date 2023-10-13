Indian firm Skyroot Aerospace shoots to fame by launching India’s first privately-built rocket ‘Vikram-S’

Skyroot Aerospace, an Indian company, gained prominence when it launched India’s first privately developed rocket, ‘Vikram-S’. Following the successful upper-atmospheric rocket launch mission in November 2022, which validated their foundational technology, the company pledged to launch a more advanced rocket called ‘Vikram-1,’ intended for satellite deployment in space. The inaugural spacefaring rocket launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. Skyroot has also entered into agreements to launch satellites for French companies, Prométhée Earth Intelligence and ConnectSAT.

Skyroot clarified that its agreement with Prométhée Earth Intelligence involves providing satellite launch services using its Vikram rockets for Prométhée’s JAPETUS Earth observation constellation. In collaboration with Expleo and ConnectSAT, Skyroot has signed a trilateral agreement in which Expleo will supply Reconfigurable Software for ConnectSAT’s IoT Satellite, set to launch aboard the Vikram-I rocket, as part of the development of the futuristic OSIRIS satellite constellation.

These Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were formalized at the Skyroot facility in Hyderabad during a visit by a French business delegation. These agreements enable French companies to utilize Skyroot’s Vikram series of rockets through pay-and-launch services. The specific terms and commercial details of these agreements will be negotiated between the participating companies. Importantly, the pact to launch French satellites does not pertain to a single mission but could span multiple launches, according to Skyroot.

The MoU between Prométhée and Skyroot was signed by Olivier Piepsz, Co-Founder and CEO of Prométhée, and the Co-Founders of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka. This formalizes a collaborative understanding reached between the two companies in Paris in July 2023. The trilateral agreement between Expleo, ConnectSAT, and Skyroot was signed by Abdoulahi Ben Moussa Dia, CEO of ConnectSAT, and Frédérique Rebout, Director of Alliances and Partners at Expleo, along with the Co-Founders of Skyroot.

Olivier Piepsz, CEO of Prométhée, emphasized, “The strategic relationship between India and France, coupled with the Indian government’s inclusion of the private sector in its remarkable space endeavors, presents an extraordinary opportunity for both our companies.” He noted that 50% of Prométhée’s satellites have specific orbital requirements, making Skyroot’s Vikram launch vehicles an ideal choice for deploying a portion of their satellite constellation.