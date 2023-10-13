Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 50 kilometres. There were no reports of any casualties. Further details are awaited.

This is the second earthquake to have struck the country this week. Earlier, on October 11, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan. Another earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck the country on October 8. More than 4000 people lost their lives and thousands of residential buildings were damaged in that earthquake.