Preserve Freshness: Tips to Extend Veg Shelf Life

Many individuals prepare vegetables on holidays, storing them in the refrigerator for future use. Dietitians often caution against this practice due to potential loss of nutritional value. However, busy families may find it a convenient time-saving approach. Here are methods that can help keep your veggies fresh and nutritious for extended periods.

1. Don’t wash vegetables:

Surprisingly, avoiding washing vegetables can help prolong their shelf life. Water presence can promote spoilage. Seal fresh vegetables in ziplock bags before storing. Clean and wash them just before cooking.

2. Minimize water content:

Water in cut vegetables can encourage bacterial growth. Wipe cut veggies with a clean kitchen or paper towel before refrigerating. Place a paper towel at the container’s bottom to absorb any residual moisture.

3. Use separate containers:

Don’t store fruits and vegetables that emit ethylene gas in the same container, as it can expedite decay. Keep tomatoes, avocados, and plantains separate. Delicate items like leafy greens, broccoli, and carrots should also have their own containers.

4. Blanching method:

Blanching is an effective preservation technique:

a. Submerge vegetables in boiling water, then immediately transfer them to ice water.

b. Thoroughly remove excess moisture.

c. Store blanched veggies in airtight containers in the freezer.

5. Eliminate air:

When storing cut vegetables in airtight containers or ziplock bags, ensure there is no trapped air to prevent decay.”