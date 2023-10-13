Renowned Film Producer PV Gangadharan Passes Away

Renowned film producer and successful businessman, Parayarukandi Vettath Gangadharan, has passed away at the age of 80 in a private hospital in Kerala. He had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for the past week.

Throughout his illustrious career, Gangadharan’s production banner, Grihalakshmi Films, saw the creation of 22 Malayalam films. His contributions were duly recognized, earning him two National Film Awards and five Kerala State Film Awards, among numerous other accolades.

Some of his notable productions include “Angadi” (1980), “Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha” (1989), “Kattathe Kilikkoodu” (1983), “Vartha” (1986), “Kaanaakkinaavu” (1996), “Thooval Kottaram” (1996), “Adhwaytham” (1992), “Ennu Swantham Janakikutty” (1998), “Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal” (2000), “Achuvinte Amma” (2005), and “Notebook” (2006), to name a few. His latest work was “Janaki Jane” in 2023.

Notably, his film “Kanakkinavu” was honored with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while “Shantham” received recognition as the Best Feature Film.

Beyond his contributions to the film industry, Gangadharan was instrumental in various organizations. He was the founding president of the International Film Producers Association (FIAPF) and held roles as the chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, president of the Film Federation of India, president of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, and president of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce.

Gangadharan’s roots were deep in Kerala, born in 1943 to Madhavi Sami and P V Sami, a prominent businessman and founder of the KTC Group of Companies. He was the younger brother of P V Chandran, who served as the managing editor of Mathrubhumi and as a director of the same publication.

In addition to his contributions to cinema and media, Gangadharan also ventured into politics, contesting in the 2011 Assembly elections from Kozhikode North. He was a member of the All India Congress Committee and had a history of activism with the Kerala Students Union during his college days.

Gangadharan is survived by his wife, P V Sherien, and his children, Shenuga Jaythilak, Shegna Vigil, and Sherga Sandeep, who operate a production house named S-Cube Films.

The public will have the opportunity to pay their respects as Gangadharan’s body will be taken to his residence in Azhchavattom at 10 am. His mortal remains will then be placed at the Town Hall at 4 pm before the cremation ceremony, scheduled for Saturday.