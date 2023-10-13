Researchers say that solar energy could be harnessed to turn lunar dust to pave for landing pads and roads

Space scientists are actively pursuing ways to expand human presence in the solar system, particularly on the Moon. However, a recent proof-of-concept study conducted in Germany suggests an intriguing possibility: using solar energy to transform lunar dust into material suitable for creating landing pads and roads here on Earth.

According to reports, Professor Jens Günster, affiliated with the Federal Institute of Materials Research and Testing in Berlin and a co-author of the study, explained that the idea might seem unusual at first glance. He acknowledged that one might question the need for lunar roads. Yet, he emphasized that lunar dust presents a significant challenge in space missions. Due to the Moon’s lack of atmosphere, low gravity, and loose, abrasive lunar dust, it can easily contaminate equipment and affect the activities of space missions. Günster pointed out that this challenge poses a pressing demand, even at the early stages of lunar exploration.

The study suggests that the development of in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) techniques is crucial for enhancing the sustainability of future lunar missions. These techniques aim to harness resources found on the Moon for various applications.

Published in Nature Scientific Reports on October 12, the study explores the use of concentrated light to pave lunar surfaces by melting lunar regolith. During experiments, the research team employed a high-power CO2 laser as an alternative to concentrated sunlight, enabling the creation of consolidated layers with substantial thickness.

As part of the study, the researchers successfully produced large samples (approximately 250?×?250 mm) with interlocking capabilities by melting lunar simulant material using the laser. These manufactured samples were designed for use as roads and landing pads, and they serve the purpose of minimizing the dispersion of lunar dust, which has been a persistent problem during lunar missions. The researchers also analyzed the mineralogical composition, internal structure, and mechanical properties of these samples.

In summary, this groundbreaking study explores an innovative solution to mitigate the challenges posed by lunar dust in space missions. By harnessing solar energy and advanced laser technology, it demonstrates the potential for creating functional landing pads and roads on the Moon to support future lunar exploration efforts while reducing lunar dust-related issues.