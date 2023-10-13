Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Returns for 25th Anniversary!

On October 15th of this year, a remarkable milestone will be reached, marking 25 years since the release of the iconic Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ This timeless classic, directed by Karan Johar and featuring the stellar cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, left an indelible mark on the ’90s era, not only for its compelling narrative but also for its influence on pop culture. The film was a trendsetter, introducing concepts like the exchange of friendship bands on Friendship Day, Shah Rukh Khan’s fashionable pendant, and Anjali’s signature bob-cut hairstyle, setting the stage for numerous fashion and lifestyle trends.

In celebration of this momentous 25th anniversary, the creators of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ have decided to treat fans to a special screening in Mumbai. The announcement was made through a statement from Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions, shared on social media. Their announcement read, “We live once, we die once, and the opportunity for a special screening of #KuchKuchHotaHai comes only once! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on October 15th – it’s time to relive the magic! Book your tickets now – links in bio!”

The film not only starred the iconic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji but also featured a cameo by Salman Khan, adding an extra layer of star power to the narrative. Notable performances by Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo, and Johnny Lever in significant roles further solidified ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ as a true Bollywood classic that continues to captivate audiences even after a quarter of a century.