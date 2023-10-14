Fatal Collision: 2 Dead as CNG Auto Explodes in Bus Crash, Kuthuparamba

On Friday evening near Kuthuparamba in Kannur, a tragic incident unfolded as a CNG-powered auto collided with a bus, resulting in a horrifying burst of flames that claimed the lives of at least two individuals. The victims have been identified as Abhilash and Sajesh from Kannankode, the auto’s driver and a passenger, respectively. This devastating event occurred at Maidanappalli, close to the ‘6th mile’ near Kuthuparamba. Eyewitnesses at the scene recounted the horrifying moment when the auto erupted into flames upon impact. It wasn’t until the arrival of the fire brigade that the bodies could be safely recovered from the wreckage.

The lifeless bodies of Abhilash and Sajesh were subsequently transported to the Taluk Hospital in Thalassery, marking the somber aftermath of this tragic collision.