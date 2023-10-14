Formula One’s Belgian Grand Prix has secured a one-year extension to its current deal

The Belgian Grand Prix in Formula One has successfully secured a one-year contract extension, ensuring its presence on the racing calendar through 2025. According to a statement from Formula One, the 2025 extension was decided following this year’s race at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which drew a substantial attendance of 380,000 people over the race weekend. This marked a noteworthy increase of 20,000 attendees compared to the previous year.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit stands out as the longest track on the Formula One calendar and is renowned for its speed and challenges. Nevertheless, it has faced significant scrutiny due to tragic accidents, including the loss of French Formula 2 racer Anthoine Hubert in 2019 and Dutch teenager Dilano van ‘t Hoff in July of the previous year.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, emphasized the deep connection between Spa and Formula One, as the circuit has been a part of the series since its inaugural season. Domenicali expressed his delight at the extension of their partnership with Spa until 2025. He also commended the promoter for taking significant steps in recent years to enhance the overall experience for fans and improve the circuit’s infrastructure. He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between all stakeholders with a strong emphasis on delivering both safe and thrilling racing.

Willy Borsus, the Minister for the Economy of the Wallonia region, revealed that a study conducted in 2021 had indicated that the Belgian Grand Prix brought about positive economic outcomes, with spin-offs amounting to 41.8 million euros ($44.11 million) for the region, factoring in the deduction of public funding.