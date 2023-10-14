Jada Pinkett-Smith discloses that she and Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016

Jada Pinkett-Smith recently made a public revelation that she and Will Smith have been leading separate lives since 2016.

In an open and candid interview with People magazine, Jada shared, “We’re still in the process of understanding our situation. We’ve been engaging in some profound, intensive work together. Our love for each other is deeply rooted, and we are committed to finding the path that works best for us.”

This moment sent ripples through the 94th Academy Awards and also marked a sharp upturn in the ceremony’s declining viewership ratings.

Within the awards event, comedian Chris Rock held the role of a presenter, tasked with announcing an award recipient. During his brief appearance, he attempted humor related to Jada. In his jest, he expressed anticipation for a sequel to “G.I. Jane.” This reference pointed to the 1997 war film in which Demi Moore’s character, a female Navy Seal, shaves her head. The joke was directed at Jada’s lack of hair, a condition stemming from alopecia. Initially, Will Smith appeared to find it amusing, but after noticing Jada’s eye-roll, he took the stage and delivered an unforgettable slap, instantly transforming it into the most discussed and memorable moment of the entire awards show.