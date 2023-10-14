Lake Mead officials warn hikers to avoid use of water due to the presence of brain-eating amoeba in hot springs

Officials at Lake Mead have issued a warning to hikers, advising them to avoid any activities involving water if they plan to visit the popular hot springs located below the Hoover Dam.

As reported by various US-based media outlets, an organism known as Naegleria fowleri, often referred to as a “brain-eating amoeba,” can be present under certain conditions.

A spokesperson for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, as cited in media reports, stated that “Naegleria fowleri has been found in hot springs.”

The official further explained that this amoeba can enter the body through the nose and lead to a deadly infection, causing sudden and severe symptoms such as headaches, fever, and vomiting.

Earlier this year, in July, a two-year-old boy’s death was attributed to the same brain-eating amoeba. The boy’s family informed Nexstar’s KLAS that he had contracted the amoeba a few weeks ago while swimming in Ash Springs, situated near Alamo, which is approximately 100 miles north of Las Vegas.

The amoeba, responsible for causing primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), is a single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater environments.

The report emphasized that the amoeba is most commonly found in freshwater with temperatures of 75 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, particularly over extended periods.

During the scorching summer weather, some of the paths leading to hot springs in the area are typically closed. However, these trails were reopened on October 1. While these paths remain closed, a number of hot springs are still accessible from the Colorado River.

Among the most renowned springs in the vicinity are Gold Strike Hot Spring, Arizona Hot Spring, and Lost Man Hot Spring.

Lake Mead officials are also alerting visitors to be cautious during October, as the weather can be unpredictable, with fluctuating temperatures. They have advised hikers to check the weather forecast, carry an ample supply of water, a first aid kit, and sun protection while embarking on their hikes.