Prominent environmentalist and rights activist Shobeendran passes away

Renowned environmentalist and human rights activist Professor T. Shobeendran, aged 76, passed away on Thursday night. He had been undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few days. Following a public homage ceremony at Kozhikode town hall, his body was cremated at Puthiyapalam public crematorium on Friday at 6:30 pm.

Shobeendran’s dedicated his life to nature and its preservation after retiring as the head of the Department of Economics at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College. His distinct green attire made him easily recognizable in Kozhikode. He was well-known for organizing rain walks in the Thamarassery Ghats, which drew the participation of numerous individuals.

Apart from his environmental efforts, Shobeendran appeared in several films, including ‘Shutter’ (2013), ‘Amma Ariyan’ (1986), and ‘Koora’ (2021). He received numerous awards, including the Kerala State Vanamitra Award and the Central Government’s Indira Priyadarshini Vriksha Mitra Award. He is survived by his wife, Prof. M. C. Padmaja, and his children, Bodhi Krishna and Dhyan Dev.