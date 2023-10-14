Study: Human ancestor Neanderthals hunted Cave Lions as fierce fighters

Neanderthals, our extinct human ancestors, have been revealed as not just the earliest large predator hunters but also as users of hides for cultural and potentially clothing purposes, according to a recent academic paper published in the journal Scientific Reports.

This study focused on the examination of remains of two Eurasian cave lions, with the discoveries separated by 34 years and both located in Germany.

The first set of nearly complete bones was unearthed in 1985 near Siegsdorf and dates back approximately 48,000 years. The second find was comprised of two toe bones and a small paw bone found within a deteriorated pelt in 2019 in the Unicorn Cave in the Harz Mountains, dating back about 190,000 years.

These ancient lions lived during a time when Europe was inhabited only by Neanderthals, who preceded the arrival of Homo sapiens by approximately 42,000 years.

What does the study reveal? The findings of this study bring forth a long-debated question in zooarchaeology: Were early hominids the hunters or the hunted?

The Siegsdorf findings provide the earliest concrete evidence of humans actively hunting powerful cave lions, who were the apex predators of their era.

This discovery reconfigures our understanding of the capabilities of early human species and challenges preconceived notions about Neanderthals.

In the past, Neanderthals were often regarded as scavengers, seen as incapable of hunting.

However, a reevaluation of the evidence portrays a more sophisticated image of Neanderthals. They are now believed to have had complex language, engaged in some form of spirituality as seen through ritual burials, and demonstrated prowess as skilled hunters and gatherers.

The cave lion, which was larger than modern lions, earned its name due to its association with dens of cave bears, who were their primary prey.

Until this study, there was no direct evidence suggesting that Neanderthals intentionally hunted large predators, especially apex predators such as cave lions, which roamed across northern Eurasia and Alaska from 370,000 B.C. to 10,000 B.C.