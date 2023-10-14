US to extended work permit validity to specific non-immigrant categories including Indian nationals

The United States has taken a significant step by extending the duration for which work permits, granting employment authorization cards, are issued to specific non-immigrant groups, a move that directly benefits Indian nationals who are currently awaiting their green cards. This decision to lengthen the validity of these permits to five years is poised to make a considerable and positive impact on a substantial number of Indians currently residing in the United States.

According to an official statement from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), there will be a revision in the guidelines outlined in the Policy Manual. This revision will effectively increase the maximum allowable validity period for both initial and renewed Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). This extended timeframe of five years applies to certain noncitizens who possess employment authorization due to their current status or specific circumstances. This encompasses individuals who were admitted as refugees, those paroled as refugees, and individuals who have been granted asylum. Furthermore, it also includes individuals who are recipients of withholding of removal.

Additionally, the USCIS will extend the maximum validity period for initial and renewed EADs to five years for another group of noncitizens. This group consists of those who are required to apply for employment authorization. This includes applicants seeking asylum or withholding of removal, individuals in the process of adjusting their status under INA 245, and those who are going through suspension of deportation or cancellation of removal.

In essence, this change in policy means that individuals falling within these specific non-immigrant categories will be granted the privilege of holding their employment authorization cards for an extended period of five years, which can be incredibly advantageous for them. It is anticipated that this move will provide a welcome relief for many Indian nationals currently residing in the United States, as it not only offers them a more stable employment situation but also fosters a sense of security and stability in their lives.