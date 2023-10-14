Vishal Thanks ‘Beloved Brother’ Yogi Babu for Lord Murugan Gift

Tamil actor and renowned comedian, Yogi Babu, recently shared a heartfelt moment with Tamil action star Vishal. During their meeting, Yogi Babu presented Vishal with a beautiful idol of Lord Murugan, leading to Vishal expressing his gratitude and affectionately referring to Yogi Babu as his “beloved brother.” This touching gesture unfolded within the context of their forthcoming joint project, tentatively titled ‘Vishal 34,’ where both the ‘Jailer’ actor and the ‘Thaamirabharani’ actor are set to collaborate.

Vishal took to social media, formerly known as Twitter, to commemorate this special gift-giving moment. He shared a photo of himself and the seasoned comic actor during the exchange of the statue. In his post, he wrote, “Thank you darling brother @iYogiBabu for gifting me a wonderful statue of Lord Murugan in Karaikudi during the shoot of our film #Vishal34.” He went on to say, “While filming a shot when I was driving the car and in between this, him spotting a shop selling Murugar idols and immediately buying it and gifting it to me is God sent. Love you, darling. Thank you. God bless (sic).”

Vishal has long been a devout follower of Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, and has often visited temples to offer his reverence to this deity, widely revered in the southern Indian states. Currently, the shooting for ‘Vishal 34’ is underway in Thoothukudi, with plans to film major action sequences in the latest schedule. This project marks Vishal’s third collaboration with director Hari.