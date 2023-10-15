36 New Malabar Tourism Projects Set to Debut Over 5 Years

The enchanting allure of Malabar is on the verge of captivating global travelers through an array of upcoming projects set to unfurl over the next half-decade. Among these, the Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary’s walkway project, the literary odyssey of the Malabar Literary Circuit, the scenic marvel of Thikkodi Beach, the tribute to Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, and the comprehensive development of Beypore and its surroundings stand as promising ventures. Notably, Kozhikode has already witnessed the completion of eight projects, including the establishment of The Natural Learning Centre at Sarovaram, the revitalization of Kuttichira Lake, and the transformation of Bhat Road Bliss Park.

In a noteworthy development, regions such as Karapuzha have recently been earmarked as potential tourism hotspots within the Malabar area. Just a few months ago, the Tourism Minister, Mohamed Riyas, had unveiled an ambitious master plan to bolster tourism in this region, which has further gained momentum as concerns surrounding the Nipah virus have waned. The Malabar region of Kerala boasts a rich tapestry of diverse cultures and a treasure trove of destinations, each accompanied by its unique cuisine that caters to various communities. The festivals celebrated here, such as the Pattambi Nercha, Manjeri Pooram, Puthari Thiruvappana, Kottiyoor Vaishaka Mahotsavam, Theyyam, Chittur Kongapada, and many more, have long been magnets for crowds, contributing to the region’s allure.