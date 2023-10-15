China’s diplomat to travel to the Middle East for peace negotiations, reports state media

Chinese envoy Zhai Jun is set to visit the Middle East in the coming week with the aim of advocating for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and facilitating peace discussions. The state broadcaster, CCTV, reported this intention, emphasizing that Zhai’s mission is to collaborate with various stakeholders in the region to secure a cease-fire, protect civilians, alleviate the crisis, and advance peace talks.

The timing of Zhai’s mission coincides with escalating tensions in the region, as Israel considers a ground offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza. As a prelude to the expected assault, over a million people in the northern part of Gaza have been instructed to evacuate, a move that humanitarian organizations warn could trigger a severe crisis. Gaza, a densely populated and economically challenged area where 2.3 million residents coexist, has been under a land, air, and sea blockade since 2006.

The ongoing violence in the region has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, prompting concerns of further escalation. Zhai Jun expressed his deep apprehension regarding the potential broadening and spillover of the conflict. China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, has also called on the United States to play a constructive role in the crisis and urged the prompt convening of an international peace conference to foster broad consensus. It’s worth noting that China’s official statements regarding the conflict have not explicitly named Hamas in their condemnations of violence, leading to criticism from some Western officials who perceive these statements as lacking in strength.