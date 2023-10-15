Chris Rock ‘dislikes’ being pulled into Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s controversies

Comedian and actor Chris Rock, more than a year after the infamous Oscar incident where Will Smith slapped him due to a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, hopes to steer clear of entanglement in the Smiths’ ongoing controversies. He seems frustrated that Jada continues to involve him in her and Will’s public disputes. Jada has been actively promoting her upcoming memoir, “Worthy,” through various interviews.

In one instance, she claimed that Rock once asked her out on a date, believing her separation from Will was due to divorce rumors. This comment reportedly vexed Chris, who desires Jada to refrain from mentioning him. A source told Daily Mail, “Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that.”

“Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives, it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will,” the source added. The informant says of the comedian, “He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.”

The so-called insider added: “Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jada explained the misunderstanding between her and Chris, saying, “I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce.”

She recounted, “So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

In the same interview, Jada revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Chris since the Oscars incident, shedding light on the roots of the misunderstanding between them. In another interview, Jada claimed that Will hadn’t called her his “wife” before the Oscars incident. She expressed her confusion when her estranged husband defended her against Chris’ joke, “What is going on? Now, first of all, I’m really shocked. ‘Cause, mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband or wife in a long time.”

“I’m like, ‘What is going on right now?’ ” Jada continued. ” ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth,’ right? And now I’m really worried for Will, because I don’t know what’s going on.”