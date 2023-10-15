Ferry service between Tamil Nadu and Lanka restarts after 40 years

After a four-decade hiatus resulting from the Sri Lankan civil war, India and Sri Lanka have resurrected their ferry service, reconnecting the two nations across the Palk Strait. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this historic event by virtually flagging off the service from New Delhi.

The revival of this service signifies the dawn of a new era in diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries. The high-speed ferry, operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), boasts a passenger capacity of 150 individuals and covers the approximately 60 nautical miles (110 kilometers) journey between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka in a mere 3.5 hours. This development not only brings convenience to travelers but also holds the promise of strengthening ties and promoting exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, fostering both diplomatic and economic cooperation.