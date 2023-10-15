In Madhya Pradesh election, Congress runs BJP imports, party ‘dynasts’

Avdhesh Nayak, a former BJP MP, is running against Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra from the Datia seat. Neeraj Sharma is running against Scindia-loyalist Minister Govind Singh Rajput from the Surkhi seat. Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav is running from the Mungaoli seat. Former BJP MP Bodh Singh Bhagat is running from the Katangi seat.

Rahul Bhadauria, the maternal nephew of Leader of the Opposition and seven-term MLA from Lahar (Bhind), is running for the Mehgaon seat in Bhind district, while Chanda Singh Gaur, a close relative, is running against Rahul Singh, the nephew of Uma Bharti, for the Khargapur seat in Tikamgarh district.

Both candidates for the Congress are from the same family in the western Madhya Pradesh district of Alirajpur. While Mukesh Patel, a first-time MLA, will run for the Alirajpur seat, his sister-in-law Sena Patel has been nominated for the Jobat seat. State Youth Congress leader Vikrant Bhuria, who finished last in the 2018 elections, is running for the Jhabua-ST seat, which was won in the 2019 by-election by his father, former Union Minister Kantilal Bhuria.

Jaivardhan Singh, a second-time MLA and son of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, has been fielded in the family’s bastion of Raghogarh. Lakshman Singh, a repeat candidate from the Guna district’s Chachaura seat, is the brother of Digvijaya Singh. Priyavrat Singh, a close relative of the Singh family and a minister in the 15-month Congress cabinet, has been reelected from the Rajgarh district’s Khilchipur seat.

Umang Singhar, a third-time MLA and the nephew of former Deputy Chief Minister Jamuna Devi, was re-filed for the Gandhwani-ST seat in the Dhar district, while Surendra Singh Baghel, a second-time MLA and a former minister, was re-filed for the Kukshi-ST seat, which his father Pratap Singh Baghel won three times between 1972 and 1980.

Rupali Nandu Bare, the daughter of Congress veteran Nandu Bare, who failed to win despite running in two elections, has been nominated for the Pandhana-ST seat in Khandwa district. Uttam Pal Singh, the son of former MLA Rajnarayan Singh Purni, will run for the Mandhata seat.

The younger son of former Deputy Chief Minister Subhash Yadav, two-term MLA and ex-minister Sachin Yadav, will run for office in the neighbouring Khargone district’s Kasrawad seat, which is the family’s stronghold. Former minister and third-term MLA Vijaylaxmi Sadho has been nominated for the Maheshwar-SC seat, which was previously won by her father Sitaram Sadho three times.

Rina Bhaurasi, the daughter of former Ujjain and Sanwer MLA Premchand Guddu, will run for the Sanwer-SC seat in the Indore district.

Additionally, former MLA Hemant Katare (son of former Leader of the Opposition Satyadev Katare) will run for office in his old district of Ater, while MLA Alok Chaturvedi (brother of former Congress MP Satyavrat Chaturvedi) has been reelected from the Chhatarpur seat.