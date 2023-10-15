Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram face flooding due to heavy rains in Kerala

Relentless heavy rains persisted in Kerala on Sunday, causing significant distress in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, where low-lying areas became entirely submerged due to the deluge.

Efforts to rescue residents trapped in waterlogged homes were visibly underway, led by the fire and rescue department personnel alongside local volunteers. The inundation also took a toll on vehicles, many of which suffered damage as water seeped inside. Stranded vehicles had to be towed away from the waterlogged roads. To prevent the risk of electrocution, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) reportedly disconnected main feeder lines.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forewarned that heavy rainfall will persist until October 18, attributing it to a cyclonic circulation over Southern Tamil Nadu. A yellow alert, signaling potential heavy rainfall and associated hazards, has been issued by the IMD for nine districts in Kerala, commencing from the previous day. Further complicating matters, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has raised concern about high tides.

Kerala continues to grapple with the unrelenting downpours, affecting various aspects of life and necessitating ongoing rescue and precautionary measures due to the inundation and potential hazards.