Marine Enforcement Saves 11 Fishermen from Capsized Boats in Koyilandy

Officials from the marine enforcement wing, operating under the Kerala Fisheries Department, joined forces with a group of experienced fishers in a daring rescue mission that saw the safe retrieval of 11 fishermen, whose boats had tragically capsized amidst the tumultuous seas during the early hours of Sunday. The heroic effort also included the successful recovery of the distressed boats.

These ill-fated fishermen had set sail from Koyilandy, only to find themselves in dire straits when their boats met with misfortune on a fateful Saturday. Recounting the dramatic events, officials revealed to Onmanorama that the adverse weather conditions, marked by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and high tides, had rendered the rescue operations perilous, according to statements provided by coastal police officer Shaji.

The dedicated rescue team managed to salvage the fishing vessels, known by the names Vaishnavam, Sivarchana, and C C Krishna. Thankfully, it was reported that all nine fishermen were in robust health and had not sustained any injuries during the harrowing ordeal. They have since been safely returned to the shore, as confirmed by reliable sources.

In a separate yet equally dramatic turn of events, two individuals from a different missing boat, the Siva Namam, were rescued by a brave team of fellow fishermen and subsequently admitted to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital. Regrettably, the boat could not be recovered, as indicated by informed sources.