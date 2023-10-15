Mickey Arthur Disappointed by Sparse Pakistan Fan Turnout at Non-BCCI Event

Pakistan’s team director, Mickey Arthur, expressed his disappointment at the noticeable absence of Pakistan fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium during their match against India. However, he refrained from attributing Pakistan’s comprehensive defeat to the lack of support from the stands.

The last-minute release of the tournament’s schedule had already presented challenges for fans from abroad planning to attend the 13th edition of this prestigious event in India. The strained political relations between India and Pakistan further complicated matters, leading the Pakistan Cricket Board to request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to resolve visa delays for their fans and media.

The stadium, with over 100,000 enthusiastic fans, was predominantly Indian, creating a sea of blue jerseys. Mickey Arthur expressed his sentiment that the tournament, hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), lacked the global atmosphere typically associated with ICC events. He remarked, “It didn’t seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series, it seemed like a BCCI event.” He also noted the scarcity of the unofficial anthem, “Dil Dil Pakistan,” echoing through the microphones.

Nevertheless, Arthur emphasized that they wouldn’t use this as an excuse, as their focus remained on the game and how they would tackle the Indian players. Only a handful of Pakistani journalists arrived before the match, with the ICC actively addressing visa issues. When questioned about the suitability of such an environment for a World Cup, Arthur remained cautious, stating, “Look, I don’t think I can comment on that just yet. I don’t want to get fined.”