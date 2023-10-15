MS Gill, former polling panel leader Congress leader, passes away at 86

Manohar Singh Gill, a Congress leader and former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, passed away on Sunday at the age of 86 at a private hospital after a brief illness.

In New Delhi, his last rites will be performed on Monday. Condoling Gill’s death, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, ‘Extremely saddened at the passing away of Former Union Minister, Padma Vibhushan, Shri Manohar Singh Gill Ji. As a valued colleague in the UPA Govt and earlier as a civil servant, his contributions to development of the nation in varied fields like sports, electoral processes and agriculture were long lasting.’

‘Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray to the almighty for his eternal peace,’ he added in his post.

Between December 1996 and June 2001, Gill, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Punjab cadre, held the position of CEC. He later joined the Congress and was appointed the Union’s sports minister in 2008. His wife and three daughters are still living.