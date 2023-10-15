Odisha Resident Fatally Pulled into Kannur Crusher Unit

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a 57-year-old native of Odisha, Jugal Dehuri, lost his life while working near a stone crusher unit in Peringom near Pariyaram, Kannur. The unfortunate accident occurred at approximately 11:30 am when Mr. Dehuri was dragged into the machine.

Local authorities, including the Peringom Police and Fire and Rescue personnel, acted swiftly to rescue him. They managed to extricate him from the gravel after stopping the machine. Following the rescue, Dehuri was immediately transported to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries, and his body was subsequently handed over to his grieving relatives after undergoing an autopsy.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of workplace safety and the need for constant vigilance in such hazardous environments.