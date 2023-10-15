Over 31 kilogramme of gold worth Rs 19 crore seized by revenue department in pan-Indian operations

Following two days of operations in Varanasi, Nagpur, and Mumbai, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has confiscated 31.7 kg of smuggled gold, estimated to be worth Rs 19 crore, according to authorities.

The DRI busted a small gold syndicate that was bringing foreign-origin gold into India by land and train after acting on specific intelligence.

Authorities claim that two transporters were arrested at the Nagpur railway station, which resulted in the recovery of 8.5 kg of gold with foreign markings. Two receivers of the smuggled gold were identified and arrested based on their interrogation.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the two accused were taken into custody and their vehicle was seized following a spectacular three-hour police chase. 18.2 kg of gold were found buried in a cavity beneath the car’s handbrake after searches were conducted.

The DRI team located five suspects in Mumbai who had taken a train from Varanasi with gold and were there to face charges. From them, 4.9 kg of gold were found in total.

The syndicate used to smuggle gold into India across the Bangladesh border before redirecting it to Mumbai, Nagpur, and Varanasi, according to further investigations.

11 people who were involved in various stages of the smuggling operation, such as carriers, handlers, and final beneficiaries of the smuggled gold, were detained as a result of the raids.