PVR INOX introduces a monthly subscription pass priced at Rs 699

PVR INOX Ltd has introduced “PVR INOX Passport,” a unique movie subscription pass, with the aim of rejuvenating the film industry and encouraging consumers to visit cinemas more often. Starting from October 16, this monthly subscription pass allows moviegoers to watch up to 10 films per month for only Rs 699. The offer is valid from Monday to Thursday and does not include premium formats like IMAX, Gold, LUXE, and Director’s Cut.

Gautam Dutta, co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, explained that they have been engaging with customers to understand their movie-watching habits. Many consumers love the cinema experience but find it expensive to attend frequently. This trend, according to Dutta, isn’t healthy for the film industry, particularly for mid-level and smaller budget films. To address this issue and attract a larger audience to cinemas, they introduced the movie subscription plan.

The movie subscription offer is aimed at a specific audience, including students, housewives, and senior citizens, who may have more time but limited disposable income. It’s intended to encourage these groups to return to cinemas, which would benefit both consumers and the film industry. The subscription can be purchased for a minimum period of three months through the cinema chain’s app or website. The offer requires users to choose a Passport coupon as a payment option during checkout, and a government identity proof must be shown when checking in to the cinema. PVR INOX has also recently reduced food and beverage prices to make the cinema experience more affordable for consumers.