Release Date for ‘King of Kotha’ Hindi Version on OTT Revealed – Don’t Miss It!

The highly-anticipated Hindi release of ‘King of Kotha’, starring Dulquer Salmaan, is set to make its debut on the OTT platform this week. The period gangster action thriller, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, originally hit theaters on August 24. After successful OTT releases in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on September 29, it’s finally the Hindi-speaking audience’s turn to experience this gripping tale.

The film, marked by its mix of organized crime, gangster thrills, drama, romance, and revenge, was produced by Dulquer under his own production banner. The narrative revolves around Kannan, also known as Kannan bhai, who holds sway over the town with his gang and illicit activities. However, his reign faces a sudden challenge when a principled circle inspector, Shahul Hassan, arrives and confronts Kannan, leading to a humiliating showdown.

In a quest for unconventional revenge, Shahul resurrects Raju, a once-notorious criminal who once shared control of Kotha with Kannan. This mammoth release also boasts a cast that includes notable names like Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran.

‘King of Kotha’ has received acclaim for its intense and well-choreographed fight scenes, captivating background score, character development, and intricately woven storyline. However, it did not escape criticism for its lengthy runtime, pacing issues, slow narration, and the overuse of violence to mask plot holes. Dulquer Salmaan, in addition to ‘King of Kotha’, also appeared in the web-series ‘Guns and Gulaab’ and is set to star in the Prabhas-led sci-fi action thriller epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. For Hindi-speaking audiences, the wait is almost over as ‘King of Kotha’ is scheduled to start streaming on October 20.