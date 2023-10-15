Second US Aircraft Carrier Deployed to Prevent Hostile Actions Against Israel

The United States is dispatching a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to prevent any hostile actions against Israel and to deter any attempts to expand the conflict that stemmed from Hamas’s recent attack. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made this announcement, explaining that the USS Eisenhower and its accompanying warships will reinforce another carrier group already present in the region, responding to the recent hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

This deployment underlines the unwavering commitment of the United States to safeguarding Israel’s security and its determination to discourage any state or non-state entities from escalating the ongoing conflict. The roots of this week-long conflict can be traced back to a Hamas incursion, which led to clashes between the Gaza Strip and Israel, resulting in a significant loss of life on both sides. While the United States has supplied munitions to Israel, it has also cautioned against further escalation by other nations.

Concurrently, President Joe Biden reiterated U.S. support for protecting civilians during the Israeli blockade and bombardment of Gaza in a recent phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden expressed his backing for all efforts aimed at safeguarding civilians, as per a statement from the White House, although it did not specifically reference the Gaza Strip.