Sri Lankan Captain Shanaka Out of World Cup Squad

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka’s World Cup journey came to an abrupt end due to a thigh injury, a development confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on a Saturday. The injury occurred during Tuesday’s match against Pakistan, where Sri Lanka suffered a six-wicket loss. Shanaka, a 32-year-old cricketer, is expected to require a three-week recovery period. The ICC issued a statement saying, “The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men’s cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad.”

With Sri Lanka currently ranked seventh in the standings and two consecutive losses in the tournament, their upcoming match against Australia in Lucknow on Monday is of great significance.